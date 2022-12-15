Rahul Dravid Hails Virat Kohli Despite Failure vs Bangladesh in 1st Test, Claims ‘He is More Hungry’

Ind vs Ban: Lauding Kohli’s ‘incredible’ preparation, India coach Rahul Dravid claimed that the former is hungrier than before to do well for the side.

Rahul Dravid on Virat Kohli (Credits: Johns/Twitter)

Chattogram: Virat Kohli has faced a lot of flak recently, but then he shut critics with his bat in the T20 World Cup in Australia. But then after the T20 WC, there is a significant dip in his form again. After not getting big scores in the ODIs versus Bangladesh, Kohli was dismissed for one run in the first essay of the ongoing opening Test at Chattogram. Despite his failure, he was spotted in the nets facing Saurabh Kumar to fine-tune his eyesight against left-arm spinners.

Lauding Kohli’s ‘incredible’ preparation, India coach Rahul Dravid claimed that the former is hungrier than before to do well for the side. “Virat Kohli is incredible, his preparation is a lesson for all the youngsters, he looks more hungry and to do well for the team,” Dravid said during lunch on Day 2 of the opening Test at Chattogram.

All Kohli could muster was a solitary run and was leg before wicket of the fourth ball. Taijul Islam pitched one on the leg and that turned sharply to beat the bat, Kohli. The former India captain took the DRS after having a word with Cheteshwar Pujara. The replays showed that the ball was hitting the stumps and Kohli had to make the long walk back.

India is seven down and is nearing 350, it would be interesting to see if they can breach the 400-run mark.



