Rahul Dravids Heartwarming Response to Shubman Gills Dressing-Room Query After IND Whitewash NZ at Indore; Video Goes VIRAL
Ind vs NZ: The moment took place when Gill spoke to Dravid on the sidelines after the game and asked the coach how he felt to see the dressing room named after him.
Indore: India whitewashed New Zealand after winning the final ODI at the Holkar stadium on Tuesday. With the win, India became the No. 1 ODI side in the world. Young Shubman Gill continued his ominous run of form as he hit another hundred and was deservingly awarded the player of the tournament. But it was coach Rahul Dravid who stole the show at the Holkar after the match. The moment took place when Gill spoke to Dravid on the sidelines after the game and asked the coach how he felt to see the dressing room named after him.
“How does it feel to enter the dressing room with your name on it?” Gill asked Dravid on bcci.tv.
“It feels good. You’re grateful for all the love I’ve received over the years from so many people. It’s a privilege to play this sport in this country. The love you receive is phenomenal and I was lucky to have the talent to play cricket and was able to do it for a long time,” Dravid said.
— cricket fan (@cricketfanvideo) January 25, 2023
“Feels nice when you have a series and you perform well. I don’t think my approach has changed after the double hundred. It’s all about getting a start and converting every game. Just to be in the situation and looking to score helps convert those starts for me. Our bowlers bowled really well on this wicket,” said Gill at the post-match presentation while receiving the player of the series award.
Published Date: January 25, 2023 10:07 AM IST
Updated Date: January 25, 2023 10:10 AM IST
