‘I Again Urge PM Modi To Visit Manipur’: Rahul Gandhi After Meeting Manipuri People Living In Delhi

He said that he met a group of Manipuri people living in Delhi, who shared their heart-breaking struggles since ethnic clashes broke out in the state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with people affected by violence, at a relief camp in Jiribam district of Manipur, Monday, July 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday again requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit violence-hit northeast state of Manipur. He also asked both the central and state governments to work towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict at the earliest.

Rahul Gandhi posted on X: “Today, I met with a group of Manipuri people living in Delhi who shared their heartbreaking struggles since the onset of the conflict in their region. They spoke of the pain of being separated from loved ones and the physical and mental toll the conflict has taken on their communities. Out of concern for their safety, they requested that their faces not be shown, fearing retribution. This is the harsh reality our brothers and sisters in Manipur endure—a state of constant fear. As we celebrate Independence Day, let us reflect on the plight of Manipur, where true freedom remains elusive. I urge the Prime Minister once again to visit Manipur and impress upon both Central and State governments to work towards a peaceful resolution at the earliest.”

Senior Congress leaders said the meeting emphasises Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to addressing the concerns of all Indians and sends a “strong message” that the plight of Manipur cannot be ignored.

The meeting was held after Gandhi attended the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

The Manipuri people who met Gandhi shared the pain of being cut off from their friends and families and about the friendships that have ended as a result of the conflict, said party sources.

The Manipuri people also spoke of the problems of physical safety, mental health, and challenges to relief efforts being faced by the people of Manipur, said the sources adding that they also discussed their views on the causes of the conflict which has created deep bitterness between communities.

They said that Manipur’s diversity makes it a mini-India and expressed hope that a solution could be found where communities could co-exist.

Ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur in May last year and has claimed more than 200 lives, left many injured, and homeless.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi visited Manipur last month, his third visit since violence broke out there and had requested PM Modi to visit the restive state.

