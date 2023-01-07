Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Has A New Guest — A Golden Retriever Dog! See Adorable Pics Here News
Ever since these pictures surfaced online, netizens have gone gaga over the white-coloured golden retriever dog.
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has reached Karnal in Haryana. The Congress leader was seen marching ahead with his Yatra but this time he was seen with a special guest — an adorable golden retriever dog! Ever since these pictures surfaced online, netizens have gone gaga over the white-coloured golden retriever dog. As usual, Rahul was seen in his white T-shirt with no sweater or jacket holding onto the leash of the dog.
Checkout The Adorable Pics Here
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with a dog during Bharat Jodo Yatra as it marches ahead in Haryana’s Karnal
(Source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/Dg0IloroKK
— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2023
As per the schedule, the yatra will pass through Gharonda, Madhuban, and will halt for the day at Uchana in the district.
The yatra paused briefly at Bastada toll plaza, during which Rahul Gandhi was seen sipping tea at the dhaba in the bitter cold.
Published Date: January 7, 2023 11:31 AM IST
Updated Date: January 7, 2023 12:06 PM IST
