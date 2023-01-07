Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Has A New Guest — A Golden Retriever Dog! See Adorable Pics Here News

National

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Has A New Guest — A Golden Retriever Dog!

Ever since these pictures surfaced online, netizens have gone gaga over the white-coloured golden retriever dog.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with a dog during Bharat Jodo Yatra as it marches ahead in Haryana's Karnal
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has reached Karnal in Haryana. The Congress leader was seen marching ahead with his Yatra but this time he was seen with a special guest — an adorable golden retriever dog! Ever since these pictures surfaced online, netizens have gone gaga over the white-coloured golden retriever dog. As usual, Rahul was seen in his white T-shirt with no sweater or jacket holding onto the leash of the dog.

Checkout The Adorable Pics Here

As per the schedule, the yatra will pass through Gharonda, Madhuban, and will halt for the day at Uchana in the district.

The yatra paused briefly at Bastada toll plaza, during which Rahul Gandhi was seen sipping tea at the dhaba in the bitter cold.




