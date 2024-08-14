Home

‘From Kathua To Kolkata…’: Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence on RG Kar Rape-murder Case, Demands Concrete Steps

Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the alleged attempts to protect the accused, which he said raised “serious questions on the hospital and the local administration.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday broke his silence on the gruesome RG Hospital rape and murder case. Expressing shock over the incident, the Senior Congress leader said that there is a growing insecurity among the medical community and women across the country. Gandhi also criticised the handling of the case and questioned the safety measures in educational and medical institutions.

“The entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. The way the layers of the cruel and inhuman act against her are being revealed, there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors’ community and women,” the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

कोलकाता में जूनियर डॉक्टर के साथ हुई रेप और मर्डर की वीभत्स घटना से पूरा देश स्तब्ध है। उसके साथ हुए क्रूर और अमानवीय कृत्य की परत दर परत जिस तरह खुल कर सामने आ रही है, उससे डॉक्टर्स कम्युनिटी और महिलाओं के बीच असुरक्षा का माहौल है। पीड़िता को न्याय दिलाने की जगह आरोपियों को… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 14, 2024

“This incident has forced us to think that if doctors are not safe in a place like medical college, then how can parents send their daughters outside for studies? Why are even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in preventing such crimes?” he wondered.

The Congress scion also urged for a national dialogue and concrete steps to address the rising incidents of violence against women.

“Every party, every section of society will have to hold serious discussions and take concrete steps on the continuously increasing incidents against women from Hathras to Unnao, and from Kathua to Kolkata.”











