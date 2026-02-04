Home

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Ravneet Singh Bittu a ‘traitor friend’ during an argument outside the Lok Sabha chamber on Monday. Bittu refused to shake Gandhi’s hand and called him ‘desh ke dushman’ in response. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (image left) and BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu (centre-right) were exchanging words outside Parliament when Gandhi uttered those words. Video of Rahul Gandhi confronting Bittu near the Makar Dwar gate of Parliament went viral on X and Threads on Monday. Rahul Gandhi called Ravneet Singh Bittu a “traitor friend” in an argument between the two lawmakers on Monday.The video immediately went viral on X and Threads. The clip shows Gandhi telling Bittu, “You will return” after calling him a traitor. Gandhi stopped Ravneet Singh Bittu, who was walking ahead of him.“Look at his face, look who is walking there – traitor”, Gandhi said while walking towards Bittu this morning outside the Lok Sabha chamber. “Hello brother, my traitor friend, don’t worry you will come back,” Gandhi added. Instead of accepting Gandhi’s handshake, Ravneet Singh Bittu turned away from him. The BJP MP called Gandhi “desh ke dushman” (enemy of the nation) and also accused him of speaking ill about the country’s armed forces in the past. According to Bittu: “Unfortunately, you held my hand while there are many wounds which haven’t healed till today even after 1984.” The clip showed Ravneet Singh Bittu telling Rahul Gandhi that “people have punished you earlier”. Viewers immediately started debating which politician had “won” the exchange. Rahul Gandhi’s remark was perceived as “telling someone who is in power the truth”. By midnight Gandhi’s remark had been described by some BJP supporters as disrespectful. A sizeable chunk of viewers that engaged with the video seemed to side with Gandhi and the Congress party. Many are wondering what this exchange means for Indian politics at a time when the Union government is pushing through critical legislations in Parliament such as the 2026 Budget, India-US trade agreements, and far more. Important state elections are scheduled to take place before March 2026.