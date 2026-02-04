Rahul Gandhi’s ‘traitor’ jibe at BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu outside Parliament sparks outrage, a handshake snub, fiery retorts, and viral debate during the Budget Session caught on camera today.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Ravneet Singh Bittu a ‘traitor friend’ during an argument outside the Lok Sabha chamber on Monday. Bittu refused to shake Gandhi’s hand and called him ‘desh ke dushman’ in response.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (image left) and BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu (centre-right) were exchanging words outside Parliament when Gandhi uttered those words.
Video of Rahul Gandhi confronting Bittu near the Makar Dwar gate of Parliament went viral on X and Threads on Monday. Rahul Gandhi called Ravneet Singh Bittu a “traitor friend” in an argument between the two lawmakers on Monday.
The video immediately went viral on X and Threads. The clip shows Gandhi telling Bittu, “You will return” after calling him a traitor. Gandhi stopped Ravneet Singh Bittu, who was walking ahead of him.
#WATCH | Delhi: As Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu passes by the protesting Congress MPs at Makar Dwar, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, “Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face…”LoP Rahul Gandhi offered to shake his hands, saying, “Hello brother, my traitor… pic.twitter.com/5wMgjM8KAW — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2026
