Rahul Gandhi Claims ED Raid Being Planned Against Him After His Chakravyuh Speech

Rahul Gandhi said some ED “insiders” had told him about a raid being planned, and that he was ‘waiting with open arms’.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was planning a raid on him. He said some ED “insiders” had told him about a raid being planned, and that he was ‘waiting with open arms’. In a post on X on Friday, Rahul Gandhi said, “Apparently, 2 in 1 didn’t like my Chakravyuh speech. ED ‘insiders’ tell me a raid is being planned. Waiting with open arms, @dir_ed. Chai and biscuits on me.”







