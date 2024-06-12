Rahul Gandhi Enjoys Candid Interaction with Restaurant Staff On His Way To Wayanad, Posts Picture

Home

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won the Wayanad seat which paved his entry to the Lok Sabha in 2019. He defeated Communist Party of India-Marxist candidate Annie Raja by 3,64,422 votes.

New Delhi, June 04 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference on General Election to Parliamentary Constituencies: Trends & Results June-2024, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh)

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday stopped by a restaurant and met the chefs and staff there and shared a candid moment with them. The Congress MP was on his way to Wayanad. Gandhi, who enjoyed a sumptuous lunch at the popular eatery, took a moment to speak to the restaurant staff and clicked pictures with them.

“On his way to Wayanad, Shri @RahulGandhi enjoyed a delicious lunch at the ‘White House’ restaurant in Thamarassery. Rahul ji took the time to personally thank the chefs and staff for their warm hospitality and the satisfying meal. #LetsSayThankYou,” Congress shared in a post on X.

The Congress MP also thanked voters in Kerala who enabled his Lok Sabha victory from the state’s Wayanad constituency in the 2024 general elections.

This is the first time Gandhi has visited the state after his massive 3,64,422 votes margin victory over rival and CPI candidate Annie Raja from the constituency in north Kerala. In the 2019 elections, he secured the seat with a record margin of 4.3 lakh.

Addressing a public gathering in Malappuram here, Gandhi who had also contested and won from the Raebareili seat in Uttar Pradesh said, “I have a dilemma in front of me — Will I be a Member of Parliament of Wayanad or Raebareli?”

Rahul Gandhi said that for him “it’s much simpler. My God is the poor people of India. My God is the people of Wayanad. For me, it’s easy. I just talk to the people and my God tells me what to do. Back to the question of Wayanad or Rae Bareli, what I will commit to you is that both Wayanad and Rae Bareli will be happy with my decision.”

