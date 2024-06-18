Home

News

Breaking News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Informs Lok Sabha Speaker’s Office About Retaining Raebareli Seat

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to India.com as it brings to you breaking news, other live news updates from across India and the world.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Breaking News Live Updates

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Kanchanjungha Express, which was hit by a goods train and claimed eight lives, arrived at its destination station, Sealdah in Kolkata, in the early hours of Tuesday after the completion of restoration work. The accident was reported in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district on Monday. At least eight people died and over 25 people were injured in the accident. A passenger who was present on the train when it met with an accident expressed concern and fear as she recalled the tragic incident.

Rahul Gandhi has formally informed the Lok Sabha Speaker’s office about retaining the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat and vacating the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. He has submitted the letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker for this: Sources

Check Latest Breaking News Updates From Around World Here











