NationalPolitics

Rahul Gandhi Informs Lok Sabha Speaker’s Office About Retaining Raebareli Seat

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 18, 2024
0 61 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Breaking News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Informs Lok Sabha Speaker’s Office About Retaining Raebareli Seat

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to India.com as it brings to you breaking news, other live news updates from across India and the world.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Breaking News Live Updates
Breaking News Live Updates

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Kanchanjungha Express, which was hit by a goods train and claimed eight lives, arrived at its destination station, Sealdah in Kolkata, in the early hours of Tuesday after the completion of restoration work. The accident was reported in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district on Monday. At least eight people died and over 25 people were injured in the accident. A passenger who was present on the train when it met with an accident expressed concern and fear as she recalled the tragic incident.

Rahul Gandhi has formally informed the Lok Sabha Speaker’s office about retaining the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat and vacating the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. He has submitted the letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker for this: Sources

Check Latest Breaking News Updates From Around World Here





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 18, 2024
0 61 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Delhi-Bagdogra IndiGo Flight Delayed by 2 Hours in National Capital Due to High Ground Temperatures

June 17, 2024

Sangaldan-Reasi Train Completes Trial Run, Crosses World’s Tallest Bridge

June 17, 2024

Bollywood Actor Arbaaz Khan Inaugurated the Newly Launched Family Entertainment Centre-Zoreko at Elan Town Centre, Gurugram

June 17, 2024

What is Kavach? The Missing Safety System on Bengal’s Crash-Prone Tracks

June 17, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow