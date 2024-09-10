Home

News

‘Daar Nikal Gaya Aab’: Rahul Gandhi Launches Scathing Attack On PM Modi; BJP Calls Him Black Spot in Indian Democracy

“In Parliament, I see the Prime Minister right up front and I can tell you that the idea of Mr Modi, 56-inch chest, direct connection with God, that’s all gone now, it’s is all history now,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on his US visit, launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday and said that the fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vanished amongst the people after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results.

While addressing an Indian diaspora event in Virginia’s Herndon in US, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the saffron camp and PM Narendra Modi spread “so much fear and the pressure” of agencies on small businesses, but everything vanished within seconds.

“Something has changed after the elections. Some people said ‘Darr nahi lagta ab, dar nikal gaya ab’ (We are not afraid anymore, the fear is gone now). It is interesting to me that the BJP and PM Modi spread so much fear, and the pressure of agencies on small businesses, everything vanished within seconds. It took years for them to spread this fear and vanished within seconds,” news agency ANI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying at the event.

“In Parliament, I see the Prime Minister right up front and I can tell you that the idea of Mr Modi, 56-inch chest, direct connection with God, that’s all gone now, it’s is all history now,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Earlier, Rahul addressed the Indian American community in Texas in Dallas where he said that Love, respect and humility are missing in Indian politics. He also accused the RSS and the BJP of believing that women should stay at home.

During an interaction at another event, Gandhi said that the attitude of Indian men towards women needs to change. The 54-year-old said he is a supporter of women’s participation in politics starting with the women’s reservation bill. Gandhi said women should be supported financially if they want to start a business and they should be treated equally to men.

“The BJP and the RSS believe that women should be restricted to a particular role. They should stay at home, they should cook the food, they should not talk too much and we believe that women should aspire to whatever they want to do,” the Congress leader said.

“The RSS believes that India is one idea. We believe that India is a multiplicity of ideas,” he said during his address to the Indian American community.











