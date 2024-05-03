NationalPolitics

Rahul Gandhi Likely To File Nomination From Raebareli, KL Sharma To Contest From Amethi: Reports

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 3 hours ago
0 108 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Rahul Gandhi Likely To File Nomination From Raebareli, KL Sharma To Contest From Amethi: Reports

Rahul Gandhi Likely To File Nomination From Raebareli, KL Sharma To Contest From Amethi: Reports

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Rahul Gandhi Likely To File Nomination From Raebareli, KL Sharma To Contest From Amethi: Reports
Rahul Gandhi Likely To File Nomination From Raebareli, KL Sharma To Contest From Amethi: Reports

New Delhi: Congress’ sitting MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi is likely to file nomination from family bastion Raebareli – the seat vacated recently by his mother Sonia Gandhi and party’s senior leader and loyalist KL Sharma is likely to contest from Amethi, sources told news agency ANI. The Gandhi siblings were told to take a call on contesting from the two VIP seats in Uttar Pradesh by Thursday night. But the party is yet to make a formal announcement. Friday is the last date for filing of nomination.

Amethi and Rae Bareli are considered as traditional pocket boroughs of the Gandhi-Nehru family as its members have represented the seats for several decades. The Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies go to polls on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections.

Amethi, once held by Rahul Gandhi for three consecutive terms since 2004, witnessed a shift in power in 2019 when he was defeated by BJP’s Smriti Irani. Rahul Gandhi now represents Wayanad in Kerala from where he had also contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Rae Bareli constituency was represented by Sonia Gandhi from 2004 to 2024. Earlier this year, the former Congress president moved to the Rajya Sabha. Prior to that, Sonia Gandhi had represented the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency after she entered politics and contested for the first time in 1999.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 3 hours ago
0 108 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

KaarTech: Spearheading Innovation with Uncompromising Financial Governance and Compliance, Eyes IPO in Near Future

17 hours ago

HDFC Life Announces the ‘No Jhanjhat Life Insurance Fatafat’ Campaign

17 hours ago

Sky Park Yercaud Sets the Stage for Incredible Experiences of Adventure and Leisure

18 hours ago

Tourism Malaysia Excited to Announce New AirAsia Direct Flight Connecting Ahmedabad to Kuala Lumpur

18 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow