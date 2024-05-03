Home

Rahul Gandhi Likely To File Nomination From Raebareli, KL Sharma To Contest From Amethi: Reports

New Delhi: Congress’ sitting MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi is likely to file nomination from family bastion Raebareli – the seat vacated recently by his mother Sonia Gandhi and party’s senior leader and loyalist KL Sharma is likely to contest from Amethi, sources told news agency ANI. The Gandhi siblings were told to take a call on contesting from the two VIP seats in Uttar Pradesh by Thursday night. But the party is yet to make a formal announcement. Friday is the last date for filing of nomination.

Amethi and Rae Bareli are considered as traditional pocket boroughs of the Gandhi-Nehru family as its members have represented the seats for several decades. The Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies go to polls on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections.

Amethi, once held by Rahul Gandhi for three consecutive terms since 2004, witnessed a shift in power in 2019 when he was defeated by BJP’s Smriti Irani. Rahul Gandhi now represents Wayanad in Kerala from where he had also contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Rae Bareli constituency was represented by Sonia Gandhi from 2004 to 2024. Earlier this year, the former Congress president moved to the Rajya Sabha. Prior to that, Sonia Gandhi had represented the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency after she entered politics and contested for the first time in 1999.







