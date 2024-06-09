NationalPolitics

Rahul Gandhi May NOT Attend PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony Today, Mallikarjun Kharge Confirms Presence As LoP

New Delhi: PM-Designate Narendra Modi will be taking oath as the Prime Minister of India, for the third consecutive time, as his party, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a majority with the help of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) who unanimously voted for PM Modi to be there Prime Ministerial candidate. PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony is scheduled to take place at 7:15 PM today, on June 9 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan; the ceremony will be attended by various national and international leaders and dignitaries including the President of Maldives. Speaking of the Swearing-In Ceremony Guest List from within the country, INDIA Bloc leader Rahul Gandhi will most likely not be attending the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi but Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will be present as Leader of Opposition (LoP).


