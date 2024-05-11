Home

News

‘We Accept; Nation Expects PM Modi To Participate’: Rahul Gandhi On Public Debate Invitation On Poll Issues

Rahul Gandhi also responded to the invitation via a personal letter to the three men, stating that he has discussed the debate invite with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo: India.com

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday accepted an invitation for a public debate on key election issues, terming it as a positive initiative for all major political parties to present their vision from a common platform.

Earlier this week, two retired judges, Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, Justice (Retd) Ajit P Shah and an eminent citizen, N Ram, had written a letter to Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inviting the rival leaders for a public debate on key issues in the Lok Sabha polls on a common platform.

“Congress welcomes this initiative and accepts the invitation for a discussion,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X in response to the invitation and said the nation also expects the prime minister to participate in the debate.

“It would be a positive initiative for the major parties to present their vision to the country from one platform for a healthy democracy. Congress welcomes this initiative and accepts the invitation for discussion. The country also expects the Prime Minister to take part in this dialogue,” Rahul wrote on X.

The Congress MP also responded to the invitation via a personal letter to the three organisers, stating that he has discussed the invite with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and the grand-old party agrees that such a platform will “help people understand our respective vision and enable them to make an informed choice”.

“It is also critical to put to rest any unsubstantiated allegations attributed to our respective parties. As the principal parties fighting the election, the public deserve to hear from their leaders directly,” Rahul stated in the letter.

Gandhi said that either him or Kharge would participate in the debate and asked the organisers to let them know if PM Modi is also taking part in the exercise.

“Please do let us know if and when the Prime Minister agrees to participate, following which we can discuss the details and format of the debate,” the Gandhi-scion said.

“Thank you once again for your initiative. I look forward to participating in a productive and historic debate,” he stated.







