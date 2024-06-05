Rahul Gandhi PM Candidate For INDIA Bloc? Shiv Sena UBT Sanjay Raut Responds After Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024

Home

Rahul Gandhi PM Candidate For INDIA Bloc? Shiv Sena UBT’s Sanjay Raut Responds After Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024

The Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 have been announced and according to latest reports, the swearing-in of PM Modi is likely to take place on June 8. Amid these reports, will Rahul Gandhi be the Prime Ministerial candidate or INDIA Bloc? Sanjay Raut reacts..

INDIA Bloc PM Candidate Rahul Gandhi: All eyes are on INDIA Bloc, who has shocked the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the entire country as they defied the Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Predictions as they easily crossed the 200-mark and restricted the BJP to 140 seats and it is only because of NDA’s support, they were able to pass the mark of simple majority. Amid reports of the NDA Government Formation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third swearing-in on June 8, all eyes are on the INDIA Bloc for they are yet to announce their Prime Ministerial candidate. On being asked whether Rahul Gandhi is INDIA Bloc’s PM Candidate or not, Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena UBT has given a statement post the final Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024…

Rahul Gandhi PM Candidate For INDIA Bloc? Sanjay Raut Responds

As mentioned earlier, Sanjay Raut, the Shiv Sena leader from Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction, in a press conference, praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and conveyed the party’s thoughts on the prospects of Rahul Gandhi’s Prime Ministership. Meanwhile, he also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for not reaching the majority in the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024. In a press conference, on the questions of Rahul Gandhi’s prospects of becoming Prime Minister, the Shiv Sena UBT leader said, “If Rahul Gandhi is ready to accept the leadership, why would we object? He has proven himself as a national leader for multiple times. He is one of the popular leaders. We all want him and love him. There is no objection and difference in the alliance.”

He further said, “Since the commencement of the elections, the INDIA alliance has no dissonance over the post of Prime Minister. This alliance has always fought to save democracy and the constitution from the dictatorial governance of the BJP and people have voted for us. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah should accept their defeat.”

‘Modi Ki Sarkaar – NDA Ki Sarkaar But Where Is It?’

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Raut stated, “Since yesterday, I am noticing that they are iterating ‘Modi ki Sarkaar – NDA Ki Sarkaar’, but where is it? They were talking about bringing ‘Modi Ki Sarkaar’. BJP hadn’t got any majority. They have around 235-240 seats only.” Speaking about the support from Nitish Kumar’s JDU and Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP to the BJP-led NDA, Raut said, “The government they want to form with the support of two pillars – TDP (Telugu Desham Party) and JDU (Janata Dal-United), can be diminished at any moment. Modi Ji has lost the respect and the ‘Modi Brand’ is finished now. We don’t want such a Prime Minister now.”

He further said, “They have got the numbers of 235-240 with the support of ED (Enforcement Directorate) CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and Income Tax Department. These numbers are achieved in the apprehension of these agencies.”

