Rahul Gandhi Reacts To NEET PG 2024 Postponement, Calls It ‘Unfortunate Example Of Education System Being Ruined’

Amid the ongoing NEET UG Paper Leak Row, the NEET PG 2024 Exam scheduled to take place on June 23, has been postponed and a new date will be released later. Reacting to the postponement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called it an ‘unfortunate example of education system being ruined’.

Rahul Gandhi

NEET PG Postponement: There has been grave confusion and a situation of panic among Indian students for the past few weeks and it all began with the NEET UG Paper Leak Row, which has intensified with time and the latest development is the removal of NTA Chief Subodh Kumar. Amid the paper leak row, the UGC NET 2024 has been cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA), a day after it was held and the NEET PG 2024 Examination, which was scheduled to take place today, on June 23, has also been postponed. Several political leaders have reacted to the NEET PG 2024 Postponement and one such leader is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Taking a jibe at the current ruling party, Rahul Gandhi has termed the postponement of the medical entrance test as an ‘unfortunate example of education system being ruined’.

Rahul Gandhi Reacts To NEET PG 2024 Postponement

As mentioned earlier, Rahul Gandhi has reacted to the postponement of the NEET PG 2024 Examination scheduled for today, June 23, 2024. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the postponement of the NEET-PG examination and said that this is ‘another unfortunate example that the education system has been ruined’.

‘Another Unfortunate Example Of Ruined Education System’

In a post on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Rahul Gandhi said, “Now NEET PG is also postponed! This is another unfortunate example of the ruined education system under the rule of Narendra Modi”. The Congress leader further said that under the BJP’s rule, instead of building their careers by studying, students are forced to fight the government to save their future. “Now it is clear – Modi, who used to silently watch the spectacle every time, is completely helpless in front of the paper leak racket and education mafia. Narendra Modi’s incompetent government is the biggest threat to the future of students – we must save the future of the country from it,” he added.

NEET PG 2024 Examination Postponed

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) Examination on Saturday, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday and said that a fresh date will be announced at the earliest. The NEET-PG exams were scheduled to be held on June 23.

“Taking into consideration, the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, the Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of the processes of the NEET-PG Entrance Examination, conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students,” the ministry statement read. “It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure, to postpone the NEET-PG Entrance Examination, scheduled to be held on 23rd June 2024. The fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest,” the ministry added.

NTA Under Scanner For NEET UG Paper Leak Row

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the NEET-UG exams, is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in the exams. This resulted in several protests across the country, with protestors and political parties demanding to disband the NTA. An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720, which added to the concerns. The Ministry of Education said it has constituted a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvements in data security protocols and the functioning of the NTA. As part of action being taken, a few people have been arrested and the NTA Chief has also been removed from the post.

