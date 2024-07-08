Rahul Gandhi Visits Relief Camps, Talks To Ethnic Violence Victims In Manipur

Home

News

Rahul Gandhi Visits Relief Camps In Jiribam And Churachandpur, Talks To Ethnic Violence Victims In Manipur

Rahul Gandhi first visited Manipur weeks after ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with people affected by violence, at a relief camp in Jiribam district of Manipur, Monday, July 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Imphal: Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, on Monday visited relief camps in strife-torn Manipur’s Jiribam and Churachandpur districts and interacted with the inmates.

Thousands of people have been displaced by the ethnic violence in the northeastern state that broke out in May last year and claimed over 200 lives. The displaced people are staying in those relief camps.

The Rae Bareli MP, accompanied by senior Congress leaders, is visiting Manipur for the first time after the Congress won both Lok Sabha seats in the state.

“His third visit to Manipur post-violence shows his unwavering commitment to the people’s cause,” the Congress said in a post on X.

LoP Shri @RahulGandhi visits Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp, meets victims of violence & offers support in their darkest hour. His third visit to Manipur post-violence shows his unwavering commitment to the people’s cause. 📍 Manipur pic.twitter.com/BpuKeCyoIM — Congress (@INCIndia) July 8, 2024

Rahul Gandhi first visited Manipur weeks after ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year and also began his “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” from the state in January 2024.

He first visited a relief camp set up at Jiribam Higher Secondary School. State Congress president Keisham Meghachandra told reporters that the inmates at Jiribam told Gandhi about the experiences they went through.

“He also enquired about what they need. One girl told Gandhi that neither the Prime Minister nor the chief minister had come to visit them. She also urged Gandhi to place the matter in Parliament,” Meghachandra said.

People came out in thousands to greet Gandhi in Jiribam and many of them wept while talking to him, the state Congress president said.

From Jiribam, Gandhi came to Imphal airport via Silchar in Assam and reached by road a relief camp in Tuibong village in Churachandpur district where also he interacted with inmates.

“Rahl Gandhi’s visit aims at providing support to people and to assess the situation on the ground. His visit reflects the party’s commitment to address the concerns of those affected by the recent violence,” Meghachandra said.

He is also scheduled to call on Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal before returning.

Ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities since May last year claimed more than 200 lives in Manipur.

(With PTI inputs)











