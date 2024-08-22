Home

‘Have Blood Relationship With Them’: Rahul Gandhi Vows Statehood For J&K On His Pre-Poll Visit To Valley

Rahul Gandhi said he has “a very deep relation” with the people of J-K and it is always a pleasure for him to visit here. He assured the people that the Congress is always there to help them in whatever it can.

Srinagar: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi and others during the party workers’ meeting, in Srinagar, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, emphasized the Congress and INDIA Bloc’s commitment to reinstating statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. Highlighting the party’s focus, he reiterated the goal of ensuring the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regain their democratic rights. “It is our priority and also of the INDIA bloc to restore statehood in J-K as soon as possible. We had expected this could be done prior to elections, but it is okay, elections have been declared. It is a step forward and we are hoping that statehood will be restored as soon as possible and the democratic rights of the people of J-K will be restored,” Gandhi said at a press conference after an interaction with party workers here.

He said that in the history of India, after independence, many union territories have become states however there is only one example (J&K) when statehood was taken away and a union territory was created. “This has never happened before and we want to give this message that the representation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is important, it is important for us and it is important for the country,” the LoP said.

Rahul says ‘Have very deep relation’ with people of J&K

The Congress leader said he has “a very deep relation” with the people of J-K and it is always a pleasure for him to visit here. He assured the people that the Congress is always there to help them in whatever it can. “You are not workers, you are family,” the LoP said, adding, “I love the people of J&K… I have a very old relationship, a blood relationship with them,” he said

My message to the people of J-K is that whatever way we can help you, the Congress party is always there. “We understand that you are going through a very difficult period, a tough period. We want to remove violence,” he added.

Referring to his Bharat Jodo Yatra which had culminated here, Gandhi said we want to open “Mohabbat ki dukan nafrat ke bazar mein” (open shop of love in market of hate) with respect and brotherhood.

He said it is the first time since Independence that a state has been downgraded to a Union Territory (UT).

“This has never happened before. UTs have become states, but it is the first time that a state has become a UT. We are very clear in our national manifesto as well that it is a priority for us that the people of J-K and Ladakh get their democratic rights back,” he added.

Broke Modi’s confidence, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul also claimed that the resurgent opposition has put the Modi govt on the back foot. Rahul Gandhi then further went on to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the Congress and the INDIA bloc have “psychologically” dented PM Modi’s confidence.

“One thing has changed after the Lok Sabha polls and you must have seen it on TV. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s confidence has been shaken by Congress and the INDIA bloc. We have broken his self-confidence and his psychology,” he said. He said that PM Modi was defeated by the Congress ideology and the INDIA bloc’s focus on love, unity, and respect. “We did not resort to any violence and did not use bad words. We told Narendra Modi clearly that what you think you are, you are not that,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections

Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge engaged with Congress leaders and workers in a feedback session regarding grassroots-level preparations for the upcoming assembly polls. The polls in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to take place in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with the vote counting set for October 4. This initiative aims to assess the party’s readiness and strategy for the elections, ensuring effective coordination and communication at the ground level.

