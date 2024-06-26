Home

Rahul Gandhi’s Powers, Privileges, And Salary As Leader of Opposition In Parliament; All You Need To Know

The Congress MP from Rai Bareli in Uttar Pradesh has been recognised as the leader of opposition under Section 2 of the Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in Parliament Act, 1977.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla officially recognized Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition, following the Congress’s formal communication to the Lok Sabha Secretariat appointing him to the position. According to a notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Indian National Congress, has been officially acknowledged as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, effective from June 9th.

Gandhi, who earlier in the day joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in escorting the newly-elected Birla to the speaker’s chair, thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his appointment to the role.

“I thank Congress president @kharge ji, and all the Congress leaders and ‘babbar sher’ karyakartas from across the country for their overwhelming support and warm wishes. Together, we will raise the voice of every Indian in Parliament, protect our Constitution, and hold the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government accountable for their actions,” Gandhi said.

Special Seat Arrangement For Rahul Gandhi

“The Leader of the Opposition occupies a seat in the front row left to the Chair. He/she also enjoys certain privileges on ceremonial occasions like escorting the Speaker-elect to the rostrum and a seat in the front row at the time of the Address by the President to both the Houses of Parliament”, a government booklet available in the Parliament library was quoted in a report by the ABP News.

Privileges And Perks Now Available For Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi, in his role as Leader of the Opposition, will receive the salary, allowances, and status equivalent to that of a Cabinet minister. His salary will be Rs 3.3 lakh, and he will also be entitled to security comparable to a Cabinet minister, potentially including Z+ security cover. Also, Rahul Gandhi will get a government bungalow similar to that of a Cabinet minister. (With inputs from agencies)











