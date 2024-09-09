‘Rahul Gandhi’s Roots Not Linked To Indian Soil’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Home

‘Rahul Gandhi’s Roots Not Linked To Indian Soil, His Acts Anti-national’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday, 09 September 2024 slammed Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi for his statements in the United States. The Union Minister said “spoiling the image” of the country on foreign soil in such a manner was an “anti-national” act.

Rahul Gandhi criticised the Rashtriya Syawamsevak Sangh (RSS) for believing that India is “one idea” during his Sunday (September 8) address to the Indian-American community in Dallas. He said love, respect, and humility are missing from Indian politics.

During an interaction with students at the University of Texas in Dallas, Gandhi also underscored the need to focus on manufacturing in India, saying India, the US and other countries in the West are facing the problem of unemployment while China is not as it is dominating global production.

“Rahul Gandhi is leader of opposition (in the Lok Sabha) and the LoP is answerable to the nation. Spoiling the country’s image abroad amounts to an anti-national act and no patriot indulges in such acts,” Chouhan said while talking to reporters in Bhopal.

He criticized Gandhi for his remark that in India everything is “Made in China” and asserted such statements amounted to disrespecting the country’s skilled workforce.

“It used to happen earlier when few things were imported. Even now few items are imported in the country in view of the requirement. But India’s skilled labourers and workers are making many things in a swadeshi manner but Gandhi is disrespecting them. Rahul Gandhi’s roots are not linked to Indian soil. He has nothing to do with the Indian people, their culture and traditions,” Chouhan said.

On Gandhi’s remark that no one is afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chouhan said this was indeed true “since people love Modi ji and that is why they have made him PM for a third consecutive time”.

Under Modi, India was becoming “atmanirbhar” and will soon become the third largest economy in the world, Chouhan added.

No one can become big with a small heart, the senior BJP leader said in a swipe at Gandhi.

