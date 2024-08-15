Home

Independence Day 2024: Rahul Gandhi’s Seating Arrangement Triggers Row; Here’s What Govt Says

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with the Paris Olympics 2024 medal winning contingent and others during the 78th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Thursday

Independence Day 2024: In a fresh political battle on Thursday, the Congress party said that making Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi “sit in the fifth row” at the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “pettiness” and lack of respect for democratic traditions.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate claimed that Prime Minister Modi is a person with a “petty mindset” and he keeps giving proof of that himself.

“It is futile to expect big things from small-minded people. Narendra Modi certainly showed his frustration by making Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi sit in the fifth row during the Independence Day celebrations, but this does not make any difference to Rahul Gandhi and he will keep raising issues of the people as he has been doing,” she said in a video statement on X.

Rahul Gandhi’s Seating Arrangement: What’s Govt Saying

Ministry of Defence said the Congress MP had to be shifted back as the front rows were allocated to the Olympic medal winners. The Ministry of Defence is responsible for conducting the Independence Day event and making the seating plans. Sources said the LoP is normally given a seat in the first few rows as per protocol, as per a report by India Today.

Shrinate said the rank of the Leader of the Opposition is that of a cabinet minister and the ministers of the government were sitting in the first row.

“Not only Rahul Gandhi was made to sit in the fifth row but Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s designated place was also in the fifth row,” she said.

“A foolish statement has come from the defence ministry that ‘this was done as we wanted to honour Olympians’. They should be honoured and so should Vinesh Phogat, but did Amit Shah, J P Nadda, S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman, not want to honour them?” she said.

The Leader of the Opposition is important because he makes the government accountable and puts the government in the dock by raising people’s issues, Shrinate said.

