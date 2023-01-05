National

Rahul Tripathi or Ruturaj Gaikwad? Sanju Samson Replacement For India’s 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka

India’s Predicted Playing XI vs Sri Lanka for 2nd T20I at Pune: So, with Samson set to miss the game – who takes his spot on the side? 

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I – Live Cricket Score, Commentary @BCCI

Pune: After getting the better of Sri Lanka in a thrilling final-ball finish at Mumbai, Hardik Pandya and Co. take on the Lankans in Pune on Thursday in the second game of the series. With India eyeing a win to seal the series, Sri Lanka would be hoping they can square things at Pune and force a decider. In what would be called a major setback, Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the series due to a left-knee injury. So, with Samson set to miss the game – who takes his spot on the side?

Rahul Tripathi: The right-hander is an explosive top-order batter. He has a lot of experience playing on Indian wickets and that could come in handy at Pune. In all probability, he is a front-runner to replace Samson in the playing XI. Tripathi would also realise he would have to make the most of his opportunity and seal his spot in the T20 side.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The Maharashtrian top-order batter has done really well in the domestic season and has hence got his chance to play for the country in the T20I series. If he gets a chance, he would like to make the most of it.

IND vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka ©, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

India: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik




Published Date: January 5, 2023 11:45 AM IST



Updated Date: January 5, 2023 11:48 AM IST





