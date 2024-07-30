NationalPolitics

‘Railway Budget Increased By 8 Times’, PM Modi In ‘Journey Towards Viksit Bharat’ A Post Budget 2024-25 Conference

‘Scams of lakhs crores before 2014…’ PM Modi slammed opposition in inauguration of ‘Journey Towards Viksit Bharat’ A Post Budget 2024-25 Conference

PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Journey Towards Viksit Bharat’ A Post Budget 2024-25 Conference

Addressing the inaugural session of ‘Journey Towards Viksit Bharat: A Post Union Budget 2024-25 Conference’, PM Modi said, “We have increased railway budget by 8 times as compared to the 10 years of the previous government, highways budget by 8 times, agriculture budget more than 4 times and the budget for defence has been increased by more than twice…”

Addressing the inaugural session of ‘Journey Towards Viksit Bharat: A Post Union Budget 2024-25 Conference’, PM Modi said, “Everyone is aware of the situation of fragile five and scams of lakhs crores before 2014… We presented the details of the economy in front of the nation in the form of White Paper… It should be debated where we stood. We released the industries of India and brought them to the height…”

Addressing the inaugural session of ‘Journey Towards Viksit Bharat: A Post Union Budget 2024-25 Conference’, PM Modi said, “Capital expenditure is called the biggest productive medium of resource investment… In 2004, in the first budget of the UPA government, Capital expenditure was around Rs. 90,000 crore. It increased to Rs. 2 lakh crores… And today, the CapEx is more than Rs. 11 lakh crores…”







