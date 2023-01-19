Home

Railway Minister Shares Breathtaking Images Of Snow-Clad Railway Line, Can You Guess The Station?

New Delhi: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday took to Twitter to share pictures of a snow-covered railway station surrounded by scenic mountains. Turning it into a quiz, the minister asked users to guess the location while offering a hint.

The pictures feature a train which is seen traversing through a snow-capped area. “Guess this station?” Vaishnaw asked. Giving a hint, he added that the location is “heaven on Earth”.

Guess this station⁉️ Hint: Heaven on Earth. pic.twitter.com/LyLhI3SeU2 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 18, 2023

The unusual post by the Railway Minister soon gained traction, with several users rushing to share their guesses. Some users suggested that the place could be in Jammu and Kashmir. Another user guessed that the location is Jomsom in Nepal.

“Is it Surat?” enquired an individual. “Jammu & Kashmir,” guessed another. “Qazigund railway station at Jammu and Kashmir,” wrote environmentalist and entrepreneur Siddharth Bakaria. “Wow, a very beautiful railway station. Heaven on earth,” shared a fourth.

Since being shared a few hours ago, photos have amassed more than 1.1 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. They have raked more than 27 thousand likes along with a flurry of responses and retweets.



