Railways Employees To Get 42-Day Special Casual Leave For Organ Donation; Check Details

Indian Railways has issued a statement saying that those railroad employees who make the noble choice to become organ donors will be granted a 42-Day Special Casual Leave.

42-Day Special Casual Leave: The Indian Railways has taken an initiative to encourage its employees to donate organs for this it has introduced a special leave package in which employees who donate their organs will be entitled to a 42-day Special Casual Leave. Last year, alongside the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the Department of Personnel and Training put forth guidelines about Special Casual Leave for organ donors. They recognized that organ donation involves a substantial surgery, requiring not only a hospital stay, but also a recovery period post-hospitalization.

Organ Donation Was A Noble Activity

The Railway Board has made the decision to extend the allowance of Special Casual Leave (SCL) to those working in the railways for the purpose of organ donation. This decision is driven by the commendable idea that organ donation helps mankind in a very unique and impactful way. A new mandate allows railway staff to take SCL for any surgery related to organ donation on the recommendation of a medical practitioner. However, they should note that this provision will be applicable only if they undergo the organ transplant procedure in a proprietary railway hospital or a private institution that receives railway approval.

Who Is Eligible

Individuals who have been green-lighted by the relevant health bodies under the Human Organs Transplantation Act of 1994, to act as living donors, are qualified to take leave. This permission to be absent from work cannot coexist with any other leave types aside from infrequent instances where complications from the surgery arise. It’s worth noting that the Indian Railways, a behemoth employer of over 1.2 million people, runs its own healthcare facilities across India.

Funds For Felicitation

The central government has fortified its budget to pay tribute to families who have lost their loved ones to organ donation. Announced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a special token of gratitude has been sanctioned for all deceased organ donors and their bereaved families.

A token of honour, symbolized through a shawl, a commendation in a frame, and a bouquet, will be presented in respect to the selfless act of organ donation during the process. Ensuring this initiative remains affordable, the price of these tokens will not go beyond Rs 1,000 for each donor. Idealistically, a duo of staff from the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization or representatives from the local government medical hospital/college would personally visit the donor’s home or hospital to express this honour to the family members.











