Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Railways to Ferry Over 2,000 Students From Tamil Nadu to Varanasi

The month-long ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ programme will be organised in Varanasi from November 16 to December 19 and will include interactive sessions, debates, and seminars on the ancient and traditional links between the two cultures.

The Railways will arrange special coaches for identified students who will be from varied backgrounds.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam: As part of the Centre’s programme to rediscover the centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational linkage between Kashi and the southern state, Railways will ferry more than 2,000 students from across universities by train from Tamil Nadu to Varanasi. The Railways will arrange special coaches for identified students who will be from varied backgrounds, sources were quoted as saying to the news agency PTI.

All You Need to Know About Kashi Tamil Sangamam

  • The month-long ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ programme will be organised in Varanasi from November 16 to December 19.
  • It will include interactive sessions, debates, and seminars on the ancient and traditional links between the two cultures.

Last month, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti (BBS) or the High Powered Committee for Promotion of Indian Languages, headed by Chamu Krishna Shastry, has come up with the proposal to rediscover, reaffirm and celebrate the links between the Tamil culture and Kashi that have existed for centuries. The Education Ministry has constituted the committee.

Objective Of Kashi Tamil Sangamam

The broader objective is to bring the “two knowledge and cultural traditions closer, create an understanding of our shared heritage and deepen the people-to-people bond between the regions”, he had added. It has been proposed that around 200-210 people from different parts of Tamil Nadu will be taken in one group for a period of eight days for a familiarisation with Kashi, the sources said. As many as 12 such groups will be able to visit within a month.
The cost of the travel will be borne by the government, the sources said.

(With Inputs From PTI)




Published Date: November 9, 2022 7:57 PM IST



Updated Date: November 9, 2022 8:41 PM IST





