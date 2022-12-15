Thursday, December 15, 2022
Railways to Run Special Pune-Gorakhpur One-way Train; Check Time and Other Deets Here

The special train will leave Pune on December 16 and arrive in Gorakhpur on the next day, December 17.

Good News For Train Passengers
Pune: In a bid to clear extra rush of passengers, the Central Railway has announced to run a special one-way train on special charges from Pune to Gorakhpur on December 16. As per the Railways, the special train number 01457 will leave Pune at 16.15 hours (4.15 pm) on December 16 and arrive in Gorakhpur at 22.45 hours (10.45 pm) on the next day, December 17.

The train will have halts at Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa Jn, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jn, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Barabanki Jn, Gonda and Basti.

The train will have two AC-3 Tier, nine Sleeper Class and eight General Second class including one Guard’s brake van.

Bookings for special train No 01457 on special charges will open on December 15 at all computerised reservation centres and on the railways online booking website.




