Sunday, November 27, 2022
Rain Gets Heavier, Official Update Soon

LIVE India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Score and Match Updates: Check score, ball-by-ball commentary.

Shikhar Dhawan (C)

2* (8) 0x4, 0x6

Shubman Gill

19 (21) 3×4, 0x6

Tim Southee

(2.5-0-11-0)*

Matt Henry

(2-0-10-0)

LIVE India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Score and Match Updates (Credits: BCCI/Twitter)

LIVE India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Score and Match Updates

Rain has stopped play at the moment. India are 22/0 after 4.5 overs. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first. After suffering a seven-wicket loss in the ODI series opener to New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, India would be seeking major improvements in batting and bowling to square the series in the second match at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur miss out as Deepak Chahar and Deepak Hooda replace them in the playing 11. For New Zealand, Michael Bracewell replaces Adam Milne.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Check out match updates here:




  • 8:51 AM IST


    LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Score, Hamilton: It is not a good sign that some of the spectators have started leaving for home.



  • 8:23 AM IST




  • 7:50 AM IST


    LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Score, Hamilton: Don’t go anywhere as we at india.com will bring you all the live updates.



  • 7:42 AM IST


    LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Score, Hamilton: Good news – Rain has completely stopped here in Hamilton. We can expect live action to resume very soon.



  • 7:34 AM IST


    LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Score, Hamilton: The big covers are on now. However, there is more than half n hour left before the overs start getting cut down.



  • 7:27 AM IST


    LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Score, Hamilton: It is a gentle drizzle at the moment. Only the pitch has been covered. The big cover has stayed away. Shubman Gill (19* off 21) has been the dominant batter between the openers.







Published Date: November 27, 2022 8:26 AM IST



Updated Date: November 27, 2022 8:28 AM IST





