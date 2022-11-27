Rain Gets Heavier, Official Update Soon

live

LIVE India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Score and Match Updates: Check score, ball-by-ball commentary.

Summary







Run Rate: (Current: 4.55) Shikhar Dhawan (C) 2* (8) 0x4, 0x6 Shubman Gill 19 (21) 3×4, 0x6 Tim Southee (2.5-0-11-0)* Matt Henry (2-0-10-0)

LIVE India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Score and Match Updates (Credits: BCCI/Twitter)

Rain has stopped play at the moment. India are 22/0 after 4.5 overs. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first. After suffering a seven-wicket loss in the ODI series opener to New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, India would be seeking major improvements in batting and bowling to square the series in the second match at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur miss out as Deepak Chahar and Deepak Hooda replace them in the playing 11. For New Zealand, Michael Bracewell replaces Adam Milne.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Check out match updates here:













