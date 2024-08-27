Rain, gusty winds likely in Delhi, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Home

Delhi Weather Update: Heavy Rains, Gusty Winds Likely in National Capital; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The IMD had on August 26 issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the national capital for Tuesday, predicting generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in the city along with thundershowers accompanied by strong surface winds (30 to 40 kmph).

New Delhi: Delhi received moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the national capital for Tuesday, predicting cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in the city along with thundershowers accompanied by strong surface winds (30 to 40 kmph). The city on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, and is likely to receive rain during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity levels in the city stood at 86 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature during the day is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

Between 11:30 pm on Monday and 2.30 am on Tuesday, the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the national capital, recorded 16.4 mm of rainfall, Palam 8.6 mm and Najafgarh 2.5 mm, according to the IMD.

Gujarat Heavy Rain alert

Amidst the incessant heavy rain in several parts of Gujarat. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat and issued red alert in several district. The weather department has issued a red alert for the Saurashtra region, including Tapi, Navsari, Kutch, Kheda, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, and Valsad. Ahmedabad Airport has also issued an advisory, requesting flyers to check their flight timings in advance and allow extra time for check-in due to the heavy rains.

As the state continues to experience flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall, the Gujarat Education Minister Praful Pansheriya announced a school holiday for all primary schools across the state on August 27 . While, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is actively conducting relief and rescue operations in Valsad.

(With PTI Inputs)











