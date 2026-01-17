Home

News

Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi? IMD issues yellow alert, cold wave grips Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, showers in Tamil Nadu – Check Forecast

Weather Warning: Cold wave and dense fog conditions continued to grip Delhi-NCR on Saturday. Dense fog has enveloped large parts of North India, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. The IMD has issued a rain alert for South India. Check the weather forecast here.

Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi? IMD issues yellow alert, cold wave grips Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, showers in Tamil Nadu – Check Forecast

#WATCH | Delhi: Cold wave grips the national capital. (Visuals from Anand Vihar Railway Station) pic.twitter.com/DPJvusgiuV — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2026

Cold wave conditions continue to haunt Delhi and adjoining the National Capital Region for weeks. A thick layer of dense fog enveloped the region, reducing visibility and increasing the chances of road mishaps. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a new spell of cold is likely to hit North India from January 17 to January 22 as the Western Himalayas are expected to witness light rain and snowfall. Dense to very dense fog is also expected over the North Indian Plains. Light to moderate rain is likely in parts of South India. Check the weather forecast.