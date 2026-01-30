Home

Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi-NCR today? IMD issues alert for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh – Check weather forecast

Weather Warning: Delhi and NCR has witnessed foggy morning on Friday. The minimum and maximum temperatures to hover between18 to 20 degrees Celsius and 8 to 10 degrees Celsius, respectively. cold wave conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Check weather forecast here.

Amid dense fog in the morning, residents of Delhi and adjoining the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to another chilly morning on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the maximum temperature of the capital city is expected to hover between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius. Noida and Gurugram are likely to witness dense fog today.