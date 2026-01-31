Home

Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi NCR today? IMD issues alert for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir – Check forecast here

Weather Warning: Parts of Delhi and adjoining NCR witnessed a sudden dip in temperature, with moderate fog enveloping the region on Saturday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for rain today. Showers are expected in the Western Himalayan region, North West, and central India. Check IMD weather forecast here.

#WATCH | Delhi: A layer of smog covers parts of Delhi-NCR. Visuals around Akshardham area. AQI in the area recorded at ‘327’ in ‘very poor’ category, as claimed by CPCB. pic.twitter.com/SrCo1viu5m — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to another chilly morning, with dense fog enveloping the region during morning hours on Saturday. The overall temperature of the capital city dipped to nearly 7 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for rain for Delhi today. The two western disturbances are expected to affect the weather due to which rainfall and snowfall across the Western Himalayan region and showers in North West and central India are expected from January 31 to February 3. Dense fog conditions are expected over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and East Rajasthan. Check the weather forecast.