Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi today? Cold wave continues in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Adampur coldest at 2.6 degrees, rainfall in Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | A dense layer of smog covers parts of Delhi NCR. Visuals from the area near the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Pandav Nagar. AQI in the area, as claimed by CPCB, is 377, falling in the ‘severe’ category. pic.twitter.com/1kttMrVUNk — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2026

Residents of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), who got some relief from the cold wave conditions in recent days, again face chills as the region is likely to experience a shift in weather on Friday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), gusty winds and light rain are expected to dip the temperature today. Cold wave conditions still persist in parts of North India including Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. IMD has also predicted rain in Tamil Nadu. Check weather forecast here.