Home

News

Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi today? IMD issues alert for Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh for cold wave, rain alert in Tamil Nadu

Weather Warning: Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a chilly morning with cleaner air. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms for Tuesday. Cold wave conditions returned in North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, due to cold northwesterly winds. Rain is expected in Tamil Nadu. Check the IMD forecast here.

Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi today? IMD issues alert for Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh for cold wave, rain alert in Tamil Nadu

Delhi Weather

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a chilly morning with dense fog enveloping the region on Sunday. Air Quality of the capital city has also improved significantly, thanks to light rain and strong winds that swept smog out of the atmosphere. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions have returned in North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh as cold north-westerly winds sweep across the plains. After widespread rain and snow, the weather department has forecast a significant dip in nighttime temperatures and a return of dense fog across several regions. Rain is also expected in Tamil Nadu. Check weather forecast.Cold wave conditions returned in the capital city after Friday showers. According to IMD, the nighttime temperature is expected to hover between 4 degrees Celsius to 6 degrees Celsius. However, the mercury may rise on Tuesday to 8 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperatures are expected to settle in the range of 18 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius over the next few days. A yellow alert has also been sounded for another spell of rain and thunderstorms in the capital city. “Generally cloudy skies will persist on Tuesday, with possible one or two spells of light rain accompanied by lightning, thunderstorm and gusty winds of speed 30-40 kmph likely during early morning to forenoon hours. Another spell of very light to light rain may occur towards afternoon or evening,” an IMD official said.