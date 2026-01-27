Home

News

Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi today, IMD issues Yellow alert, cold wave continues in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, heavy showers in Tamil Nadu – check forecast

Weather Waring: Residents of Delhi and NCR are bracing for light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi today. Cold wave conditions persist in North India, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi today, IMD issues Yellow alert, cold wave continues in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, heavy showers in Tamil Nadu – check forecast

Delhi Weather

#WATCH | A layer of smog covers parts of Delhi-NCR. Visuals from the area near the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Pandav Nagar. AQI in the area, as claimed by CPCB, is 362, falling in the ‘Very Poor’ category. pic.twitter.com/5cf90Kxx5r — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2026

Cold Wave Warning

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Rain Warning

Weather Warning For Hilly States

South India Rain Warning

After experiencing a chilly morning on Republic Day, people of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) are bracing for light to moderate rain on Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for light showers for Delhi today. The capital city is expected to witness generally cloudy skies with light rains accompanied by thunderstorms. Gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are also expected today. Cold wave conditions continue to haunt North India, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, following fresh snowfall in the higher reaches.According to the weather department, spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorm is expected in Delhi today. Gusty winds can reach up to 30-40 kmph. Delhi may also witness over two spells of light showers accompanied with thunderstorms till night. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 18 to 20 degrees Celsius. the minimum temperature is likely to settle between 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.North India, specially Punjab and Haryana is witnessing a return of severe cold conditions. Nighttime temperatures have plunged to 5 to 6 degrees Celsius in Bathinda, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Sirsa. As per IMD, a new western disturbance is expected today, which is expected to affect weather condition, making it more severe. The weather report highlights the impact of the chilly weather across Shivalik hills and the northern plains.Uttar Pradesh’s Noida is also expected to witness a partly cloudy sky with spells of rain today. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are expected to hover between 19 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius. In Gurugram, one or two spells of rain or thundershowers are expected on January 27 and January 28. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist in Ghaziabad.According to IMD, heavy rainfall, snowfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today. Isolated snowfall is forecast in these three hill states on January 27. Light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms is expected over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh today. Similar conditions are likely over West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and over East Uttar Pradesh.Tamil Nadu is likely to receive rainfall today at isolated places. Chennai is likely to get moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms. As per Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), rain is likely in Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Namakkal, Kallakurichi, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, and Ramanathapuram districts, along with Puducherry.