Uttar Pradesh Monsoon Update: Rain Lashes Parts of Noida City, Temperature Dips Marginally

In Delhi, the weather office has forecasted generally cloudy skies with light showers or drizzle on Sunday.

Noida: Rains lash parts of Uttar Pradesh’s Noida city on Sunday. The sudden change in the weather brought the much needed relief for the people in the city. The weather department had earlier predicted generally cloudy skies with light showers or drizzle on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 40 degrees and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively, in the national capital.

The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded a notch above normal at 39.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. The minimum temperature had settled 0.6 notches above the season’s average at 28.6 degrees Celsius, it further said.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Rain lashes parts of Noida city. (Visuals from Sector 22) pic.twitter.com/prvbNEjbuC — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from RK Puram area. pic.twitter.com/pkfbKTkorK — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2024











