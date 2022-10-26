Wednesday, October 26, 2022
HomeNationalRain Likely to Play Spoilsport at SCG
National

Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at SCG

admin
By admin
0
48



Sydney Weather Forecast, Oct 27, Thu

After Virat Kohli’s MCG magnum opus helped India snatch a win from the jaws of defeat against Pakistan in their opener. After a morale-boosting win over Pakistan, Rohit Sharma-led India will take on the Netherlands team at Sydney’s iconic SCG. Unfortunately, like in Melbourne – eyes will once again be on the skies as the weather forecast is not that good. There are chances of rain playing spoilsport again. It rained in the city of Sydney on Tuesday. The Australian MET department predicts the weather to be slightly clear during the IND vs NED match on October 27. 24 degrees Celsius is the forecast predicted during IND vs NED match on Thursday.Also Read – India’s Predicted Playing XI vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma Likely to Bring Yuzvendra Chahal in Place of Axar Patel

It would be interesting to see the changes the Indian team makes for the Netherlands game. There are whispers that Axar Patel may be replaced by Harshal Patel. Without a doubt, India would be overwhelming favourites in that game at the SCG, but they cannot take the Dutch lightly. Also Read – LIVE Ireland vs England, T20 World Cup Score and Updates

Ind vs Ned SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami Also Read – IRE vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Ireland vs England T20 WC Match at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 9.30 AM IST October 26 Wed

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max ODowd, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh

The match can be streamed on Hotstar and it begins at 1:30 PM IST.





Source link

Previous articleAnnoyed By Neighbours For Bursting Crackers Man Shoots Injures Them In Delhi
Next articleRode gets its game on with streamer-friendly Rode X mics
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals
sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677