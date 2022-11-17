Rain Likely to Play SPOILSPORT

Wellington Weather, Ind vs NZ 1st T20I: The chances of precipitation is at 90 per cent, which invariably means – rain would play a significant part.

Wellington Weather LIVE Updates

Wellington Weather Update, IND vs NZ 1st T20I : India and New Zealand both were knocked out in their respective semi-finals in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. While England thrashed India by 10 wickets, NZ had a similar fate against Pakistan. Now, the two teams – India and New Zealand – meet again. A Hardik Pandya-led Indian team tour New Zealand for a white-ball series with the opening T20I set to take place tomorrow (November 18) at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. Both teams are well-matched and a mouthwatering contest is expected.

Amid all expectations of a cracker of a game, the weather could play spoilsport. The weather forecast is not that good. The forecast is of scattered showers at Wellington. The chances of precipitation are at 90 per cent, which invariably means – rain would play a significant part. The humidity would also be on the higher side at around 80 per cent. That would make the playing conditions uncomfortable.

Fans would be hoping a full game takes place between the two cricketing giants. Let us hope the rain stays away and does not interrupt proceedings.

India vs New Zealand Match Details

Squads:

India Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.



