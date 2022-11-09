Rain Threat Looms Over India Vs England Semi-Final In Adelaide

Adelaide is experiencing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms a day before mega India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final.

IND vs ENG Weather

New Delhi: India’s semifinal encounter against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal on Thursday is under threat after a massive thunderstorm hit Adelaide on Wednesday ahead of the mega clash. Both teams have been in great form in the tournament and are aiming for their third summit clash spot in T20 World Cups.

Although reports suggest the forecast is likely to be clear on the matchday, the downpour and the thunderstorms have brought a sense of fear among the fans of both teams.

However, in case the India vs England semifinal is washed out, a reserve day is scheduled for the game at the same venue.

Rain has played a significant part in T20 World Cup 2022 abandoning three games including England’s fixture against Afghanistan. Three other games were also affected due to the same.

India finished on top of Group 2 in the Super 12 stage having won four of the five matches they played. India’s only loss came against South Africa.

On the other hand, England, with three wins out of five games, finished second in Group 1. Meanwhile, India will start as favourites against England on Thursday. India have won two out of three games against England in T20 World Cups.

Adelaide also has been a happy hunting ground for the Men in Blue, having won both the T20Is they have played at the venue. Batting first, India posted 180-plus scores on both occasions and won by healthy margins.



