Rain Threat Over England-Pakistan Summit Clash at MCG

Melbourne Weather Forecast, T20 World Cup Final 2022: Check weather updates and all you need to know about the MCG final. Check streaming details.

Melbourne Weather Forecast

In a little over 24 hours, Pakistan will lock horns with England on Sunday in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket ground. While the buzz is huge around the match, rain could play a huge factor. There are predictions of thunderstorms. This is just not the news any fan would have hoped for. A full game of T20 cricket may not be possible on November 13 at MCG as the weather forecast tells that there is an 84 percent chance of rainfall in Melbourne on the day of the PAK vs ENG final.

Both Pakistan and England are in hot form and that makes the clash even more interesting. The finale promises to be a cracker at the iconic MCG. While Pakistan thrashed New Zealand to make the final, England hammered India by 10 wickets.

Very hard to choose between the two sides as they are well-matched. MCG will offer assistance to pacers but once the batter gets his eye in, he could take advantage of that as the strip gives full value for good shots.

Pakistan vs England Probable Playing 11:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

England: Jos Buttler (C & WK), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

Where to Watch Pakistan vs England Match?

Live Telecast/Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney Plus Hotstar



