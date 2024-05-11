Home

Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorms To Hit Delhi-NCR, Punjab And Other States In Next 3 Hrs; Check IMD Forecast

New Delhi: After experiencing dust storms, strong winds, and rain in the national capital, the India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast for light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning in Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan. This weather phenomenon is attributed to the new active western disturbance. Additionally, states such as south Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, south-east Arunachal Pradesh, south-east Assam, Manipur, south interior Karnataka, and Kerala are also expected to witness light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning within the next three hours.

“Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan during the next 3 hours,” IMD posted on X. “Light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is also likely over south Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, south-east Arunachal Pradesh, south-east Assam, Manipur, south interior Karnataka and Kerala during the next 3 hours,” it added.

Light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning also likley over south Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, south-east Arunachal pradesh, south-east Assam, manipur south interior karnataka and Kerala during next 3 hours. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 11, 2024

IMD Weather Forecast

An approaching western disturbance expected to bring isolated light rain and thunderstorms in the northern plains from Friday to Monday

Maximum temperatures in places like Delhi expected to remain below 40 degrees Celsius

Regions like Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand likely to witness scattered to widespread rainfall until May 13

Hailstorm activity expected in isolated places in Uttarakhand until May 13

Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds from May 9-13

West Bengal and Sikkim expected to experience widespread light to moderate rainfall until May 12. Thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds (40-50 kmph) likely in the region.

Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds until Sunday

Delhi’s Dust Storm Disaster

Severe weather conditions wreaked havoc in Delhi-NCR on Friday night, leading to a flurry of emergency calls to the Delhi Police. The city witnessed 152 calls related to tree uprooting, 55 calls regarding building damage, and 202 calls concerning power disruptions. Following days of scorching temperatures, the region encountered a sudden thunderstorm accompanied by strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The adverse weather conditions resulted in significant traffic disruptions and flight diversions in the national capital. Not only Delhi but also adjoining areas like Noida and Ghaziabad bore the brunt of the intense dust storm.

Delhi airport reported the diversion of 9 incoming flights to Jaipur due to the inclement weather. The gusty winds caused trees to fall on roads, impacting traffic flow in Delhi and neighboring areas.

Additionally, in Noida’s Sector 58, several vehicles suffered damage when a structure meant for building repairs collapsed onto them.







