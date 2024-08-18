Home

News

IMD Weather Update: Rainfall Predicted in Delhi Over Next 5 Days; Orange Alert Issued in West Bengal

The weather department has also issued an orange alert in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala predicting the possibility of heavy rains today.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The IMD has forecasted more rains for Odisha till July 31. (ANI/File)

IMD Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “widespread light/moderate rainfall” in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand; “scattered to fairly widespread rainfall” in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan; and “scattered rainfall” in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi over the next five days

The weather department has also issued an orange alert in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala predicting the possibility of heavy rains today.

IMD Weather Updates: Key Takeaways

For the next five days, the weather department predicted “widespread light/moderate rainfall” in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

IMD has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir for next five days

Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also witness scattered to fairly widespread rainfall

Scattered rainfall predicted in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi

IMD predicted “heavy rainfall” in Jammu and Kashmir over the next two days

In Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand until August 20

In Delhi on August 20, and in Uttar Pradesh until August 22.

IMD’s latest press release dated July 16 states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Konkan & Goa, Chhattisgarh; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Gujarat Region, Marathwada; isolated to scattered rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra and Saurashtra & Kutch during the week.”

The IMD in its weather bulletin said fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over east India and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over northeast during the week.

The weather agency predicted heavy precipitation in West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya between August 20 and 22; in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha until August 20; in Arunachal Pradesh on August 22; and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until August 22.











