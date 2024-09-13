Rainmatter Boost for GoSports Foundation Mission

GoSports Foundation, a pioneering force in Indian sports, has partnered with Rainmatter, a venture fund by Zerodha to support companies working in the area of health, climate & finance. The partnership marks a significant milestone in the foundations quest to support India’s athletes and build the national sports ecosystem with capacity, funding and systems.

Nithin Kamath in the event launch with the leadership team of GoSports Foundation

Rainmatter’s grant will enable GoSports Foundation to focus on enhanced systems and processes, leadership development and legacy-building projects that will drive forward organisational effectiveness and the momentum towards its mission of enabling sports excellence.

Speaking at the launch, Deepthi Bopaiah, CEO of GoSports Foundation said, “We are delighted to have Rainmatter as our partner. The Rainmatter team’s belief in our work reinforces our belief in the importance of sport in the nation-building process and motivates us to jointly create a lasting legacy of sports excellence in India.”

Rainmatter has been a strong advocate of building a “Fitter India”, with this partnership with GoSports Foundation, their commitment to promoting sports and fitness at all levels is further solidified.

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO at Zerodha & Rainmatter, stated, “India has sporting talent but we also need to develop systems and processes around coaching and athlete development to make these players truly world class. This needs structured and long-term planning to develop an inclusive & sustainable sports ecosystem in India. Rainmatter is glad to partner with GoSports Foundation and is committed to supporting their efforts to create more athletes in India that all of us can be proud of.”

Over the last 16 years, GoSports Foundation’s mission has been backed by the CSR initiatives of Aditya Birla Capital, AMM Foundation, AT&T, Brigade Foundation, HDFC Bank (Parivartan), Hyundai Motors India Foundation, IndusInd Bank, Infosys Foundation and Sony Pictures Network, among others. The capacity-building grant will aid the GoSports Foundation to make internal investments in its team, technology and systems to enhance its efficiency and impact as it continues its mission to enable sports excellence in India.

About Rainmatter

Rainmatter is an investment firm focused on backing Indian founders who are working on innovative solutions to help Indians make better choices with their money and health. As the investment arm of Zerodha, one of Indias leading online brokerage platforms, Rainmatter leverages its expertise and network to support promising startups and drive positive change in the Indian market.

About GoSports Foundation

Founded in 2008, the GoSports Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to nurturing Indian sporting excellence across disciplines, genders, age groups, and geographies. The organisation currently supports over 200 athletes who aspire to represent India on the global stage, multiple academies, coaches and sports organisations through its CSR-supported programmes. Over 29 Olympians, 35 Paralympians and 16 Paralympic medals have been supported by GoSports Foundation’s programmes.