Home

News

Weather Update: Rains In Delhi to Continue, Heavy Downpour in Goa And These States In Next 5 Days

The weather department further added that heavy to very heavy rainfall may also hit Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on July 10 and 14

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

IMD Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi on Wednesday. The weather department has further added that the weather conditions would witness light to moderate rainfall until July 13. A yellow alert was issued for Thursday, July 11. The IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

The IMD has also predicted heavy downpours in East Uttar Pradesh on July 10 and 11 and in parts of Maharashtra between July 12 and 14.

IMD Weather Updates: Key Updates

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi on Wednesday.

The Met department has further added that the weather conditions would witness light to moderate rainfall until July 13.

A yellow alert was issued for Thursday, July 11. The IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

The IMD has also predicted heavy downpours in East Uttar Pradesh on July 10 and 11

Parts of Maharashtra will see downpours between July 12 and 14.

In Mumbai city and suburbs, the IMD predicted a “generally cloudy sky with intermittent moderate spells of rain”.

The Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 32°C and 25°C.

The IMD said heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls will likely occur over Northeast & adjoining East India in the next two days.

It predicted heavy rainfall in East Uttar Pradesh during the next five days.

Extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely to lash Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Meghalaya on July 10 and 11, and Bihar on July 11.

The weather department further added that heavy to very heavy rainfall may also hit Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on July 10 and 14

Isolated heavy rainfall over Jharkhand on July 11 and 12 predicted

Odisha to see heavy rains during July 12 and 14; Nagaland and Manipur on July 10, 11 and 14.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may also lash Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and coastal Karnataka on July 12 and 15 and Goa during the next five days.

The IMD forecast read, “Isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka, Gujarat Region during 10th-14th; North Interior Karnataka during 11th-14th; Saurashtra & Kutch on 10th & 11th; Lakshadweep on 10th; Kerala & Mahe and South Interior Karnataka during 12th-14th July.”











