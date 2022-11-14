Rains to Continue in Chennai, Karnataka; Delhi to Remain Dry

Weather Forecast Video November 15: Watch video to know about the weather updates across India.

Weather Forecast Video November 15: Winter is settling in the northern parts of India. Weather is likely to remain dry in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand. While, light rains in some parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand cannot be avoided. While weather in east and northeast regions will also remain dry. Major weather activities will happen in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. These states have been witnessing light to moderate rain with heavy spells in wake of the active weather system in the Bay of Bengal.



