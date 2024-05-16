NationalPolitics

Rains to Intensify in State, Predicts IMD; Orange Alert Issued in Several Districts

The weather department has also issued an orange alert in several districts of Kerala from May 18 to May 20.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that the rains in Kerala are likely to intensify in the next few days. The weather department has also issued an orange alert in several districts of the state from May 18 to May 20.

IMD Issue Orange Alert For Several Districts:

  • IMD issued an orange alert for Palakkad and Malappuram for May 18
  • Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki for May 19
  • In seven districts of the state for May 20.
  • It also said that while an orange alert has been issued in some districts for May 20, the rainfall would probably be similar to that for the Red alert.

For today, the IMD issued a yellow alert in nine out of the 14 districts of the state.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Temperature to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius in Odisha from May 16

After a brief respite from heatwave, temperatures would again increase in Odisha from May 16, an official of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the highest temperature of 44 degrees Celsius was recorded at Nuapada while the temperature was within 41 degrees Celsius at all other places in Odisha.

There will be no change in the day temperature for the next 48 hours. The temperature will again start rising by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius on May 16 onwards, said Manorama Mohanty, Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall activities will continue in some places of the state for another three days. Dry weather will prevail in the state from May 18, she said.




