“Rajaram – DCM Shriram Scholarship” Launched at the DialogueNEXT Conference Held at CIMMYT, Mexico

The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) today unveiled the bust of Dr Sanjaya Rajaram – One of world’s most influential wheat breeders and World Food Prize Laureate and- at the DialogueNEXT conference, held at CIMMYT, Mexico on 10-11 July 2024. This momentous event featured the launch of the ‘Rajaram-DCM Shriram Scholarship,‘ aimed at fostering the next generation of agricultural scientists while honouring Dr. Rajaram’s legacy.

‘Rajaram-DCM Shriram Scholarship‘ is a result of a long and fruitful association between CIMMYT and DCM Shriram Ltd reflecting their shared vision to help farmers achieve higher productivity in wheat. The scholarship embodies their joint commitment to nurture next generation of researchers and foster innovation in agricultural sciences. The unveiling of Dr Rajaram’s bust is a tribute to his enduring influence in agriculture and lifelong dedication to improving global food systems.

Sanjay Chhabra, Executive Director and Business Head, states, “All of us, at DCM Shriram, are proud of our fruitful association with CIMMYT and with Dr. Rajaram. The Wheat Seed Development Program at DCM Shriram is driven by Dr. Rajaram’s passion and it continues to deliver superior wheat varieties to the Indian farmers.”

Anand Shriram, Senior Vice President, adds, “We, at DCM Shriram, are extremely delighted to have contributed to building this memorial bust of Dr. Rajaram and in setting up the “Rajaram – DCM Shriram Scholarship” to help young scientists upgrade their skills. It will not only offer financial support to outstanding students focused on research and innovation in crop improvement but also inspire aspiring scientists through the profound legacy of Dr Rajaram.”