Rajasthan Board Exam Date 2023 UPDATE: RBSE 10th, 12th Time Table Soon At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
To recall, in 2022, around 20 lakh students took Class 10, 12 examinations in Rajasthan. Class 10 final examinations were held from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm.
Rajasthan Board Exam: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE/BSER) is likely to release the RBSE class 10, 12, 5 and 8 board exams, 2023 date sheets soon. The candidates who are preparing for BSER class 10, 12, 5 and 8 examination must note that soon after the formal announcement of the time tables, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. There is no official announcement in this regard yet.
How to download RBSE Rajasthan board exam date sheet
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the RBSE Rajasthan board exam date sheet
- Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
- On the home page, find and open the date sheet link
- Download the PDF file.
- Take a printout of the date sheet.
Many state and central education boards have already announced board exam dates. UPMSP and CBSE have recently released their time tables.
Published Date: January 11, 2023 6:33 PM IST
