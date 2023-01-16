Rajasthan Cold Wave: Schools in Udaipur Shut till January 18 for Students till Class 8

Home

The cold wave is likely to return to Delhi-NCR next week with the minimum temperature expected to settle around 3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

Lucknow schools of all boards will remain open for students of class 12 appearing for their practical exams.

Jaipur: Owing to the brutal cold wave in Rajasthan, the District Magistrate of Udaipur has released a notice directing all schools to remain shut till January 18. The schools will be shut till January 18 up to Class 8. This order applies to all government/non-government and CBSE-affiliated schools in Udaipur.

“Keeping in view the possibility of cold wave due to fall in temperature in the coming days, holiday is declared from 16.01.2023 to 18.01.2023 in all government/non-government schools of Udaipur district up to class VIII. This order will be applicable with immediate effect on all government, private and CBSE-affiliated schools in Udaipur district. The timings of the school staff will be according to Shivira Panchag. Along with this, the time schedule of all the examinations will also remain the same and the timings of all private schools will be from 09.00 am to 03.00 pm from 19.01.2023 to 22.01.2023.” reads the statement from the official notice

On Sunday, the schools in Bikaner have also been asked to remain shut for students of all classes up to January 18, 2023 as per the order issued by the District Education Officer of Bikaner. As per the order, the staff will have to come during the period.

Delhi-NCR Likely to Witness Cold Wave from January 16-18

The cold wave is likely to return to Delhi-NCR next week with the minimum temperature expected to settle around 3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, it said.



