Rajasthan Cops Arrest All Five Accused In Gangster Raju Theth Killing

Rohit Godara of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for this attack saying it was to avenge the murders of his brothers Anand Pal and Balbir Banuda.

File photo of Raju Theth (Pic/Twitter)

Sikar: Rajasthan Police on Sunday managed to arrest all five accused in the killing of gangster Raju Theth. According to reports, the arrests were made after an encounter in which 2 accused suffered injuries. Dreaded gangster Raju Theth was killed in a shootout yesterday which also resulted in the death of Tarachand Kadwasara, who had gone to meet his daughter studying in a coaching institute nearby. The accused fired at him, thinking that he was Theth’s aide.

The place where the incident took place has several hostels and coaching centres. Gangster Theth’s brother also ran a hostel there, reported NDTV citing sources.

Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said in Jaipur that the police have caught Sikar residents Manish Jat and Vikram Gurjar, and Haryana’s Satish Kumhar, Jatin Meghwal and Navin Meghwal. The police personnel who caught the accused will be rewarded, the police chief said.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “Five accused of yesterday’s murder case in Sikar have been arrested along with recovery of their weapons and vehicles. Speedy trial of all these accused will be ensured by the court to give them severe punishment at the earliest.”

कल सीकर में हुए हत्याकांड के 5 आरोपियों को मय हथियार एवं वाहन गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। इन सभी आरोपियों को त्वरित ट्रायल कर अदालत के द्वारा जल्द से जल्द कड़ी सजा दिलवाना सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 4, 2022



