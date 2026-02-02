Home

Weather News: Rajasthan hit by rain, hailstones, orange alert for dense fog in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

On Tuesday, February 3, there is a possibility of rain and snowfall in the higher regions of Himachal Pradesh.

The weather in North India has changed again as several areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh experienced snowfall and rain from Sunday, February 1, evening until late at night. According to the Meteorological Department, due to the effect of two consecutive Western Disturbances, there will be rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand until February 3.Light rain is expected in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Visibility was zero in Agra, Saraswa, Bareilly, Hindon, and Bathinda due to dense fog until 7 am on Monday, 02 February 2026. The IMD has issued an orange alert for dense fog in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh for the next 3 hours. A third Western Disturbance will again change the weather in the Western Himalayan states between February 5 and 7. On Monday, 02 February 2026, the temperature in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, was minus 8.0 degrees Celsius, in Dras, Ladakh, it was minus 15.1 degrees, and in Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh it was minus 3.8 degrees.Minimum temperatures have also risen in Haryana and Punjab, and the mercury remained above normal in most places. The minimum temperature in Ambala, Haryana was recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius and in Hisar at 11 degrees Celsius, while in Bhiwani and Narnaul the temperature remained between 6 and 6.5 degrees. Amritsar and Gurdaspur in Punjab were relatively colder, where the temperature was recorded at around 6 degrees Celsius. Besides this, the minimum temperature in Ludhiana was 7.6 degrees and in Patiala it was 10.2 degrees Celsius. The beginning of February in Delhi was colder than last year. On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the capital was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 12.1 degrees Celsius. The city’s air quality remained in the poor category, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 265.On Tuesday, February 3, there is a possibility of rain and snowfall in the higher regions of Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, there is a heavy rain alert for Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, while on Wednesday, February 4, fog is expected in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Rain and hailstorm alert has been issued in 12 districts of Rajasthan, while dense fog is likely in Sikar and Tonk with visibility less than 50 meters. In Himachal Pradesh, Rohtang-Bharmour witnessed snowfall up to 6 inches, causing drop in temperature and fog in the plains. Snowfall occurred on the high peaks of the state on Sunday night, and rain in the lower areas. Up to 6 inches of snowfall was recorded in Rohtang and Bharmour in Lahaul Spiti, and 2.5 centimeters in Kalpa. Light snowfall also occurred in Kufri, Narkanda, and Khadapathar in Shimla and in Kinnaur district.